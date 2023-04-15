Hofer Blanks Hartford Again, Seals Home-Ice for T-Birds' First Round Series

Springfield Thunderbirds' Joel Hofer and Scott Perunovich on game night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (38-25-3-5, 84 points) sent their fans off for the regular season with another masterpiece from their All-Star netminder in a 1-0 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack (35-26-4-7) before a fifth consecutive sellout crowd at the MassMutual Center.

Joel Hofer was locked in from the onset on Saturday night, having entered with a 6-1-1 record, 1.59 goals-against average, and a .949 save percentage against the Wolf Pack this season. Each team traded chances in a frantic first period that saw each team register 11 shots on net.

Adam Gaudette nearly opened the scoring for Springfield when he rang one off the post past the glove of Hartford goalie Dylan Garand in the late stages of the period. With no whistles and the lines cycling for both sides, Gaudette jumped back on the ice and was the beneficiary of a great defensive read by Scott Perunovich at 17:29.

With Hartford threatening an odd-man rush into the Springfield zone, it was Perunovich who made a heads-up read to intercept a loose puck in the middle of the rink at his own blue line. In the same motion, the blueliner spotted Gaudette sneaking behind the defense on the left-wing side. With only Garand to beat, Gaudette made a slick backhand deke to tuck a shot upstairs, giving the T-Birds the 1-0 advantage on the winger's 27th goal of the season, his third game-winner as a T-Bird.

The offensive well would run dry for Springfield, as the squad combined for only 10 shots in the final 40 minutes of play, while Hartford continued to push the issue in the T-Birds zone. Time and time again, though, Hofer had the answers, making 16 saves in the third period alone to keep the opposition off the board for his fifth shutout of the season, the second-highest total among goaltenders leaguewide.

As a result of tonight's victory, the T-Birds are assured of home-ice advantage in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

If they defeat the Providence Bruins on the road Sunday in the season finale, the Thunderbirds will be the 3-seed and hold home-ice advantage against the 6-seed Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Game 1 of that series, however, would be at Lehigh Valley, with Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3 coming back to Springfield.

If the Bruins defeat the T-Birds on Sunday, Springfield will be the 4-seed and face the 5-seed Wolf Pack. Game 1 of that series would be at the MassMutual Center, with Game 2 in Hartford and, if necessary, a Game 3 back at the Thunderdome.

Puck drop for the T-Birds' season finale on Sunday is set for 3:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence will win the Atlantic Division title and get the 1-seed with a victory, while Hershey would be the 1-seed if Springfield defeats the Bruins.

