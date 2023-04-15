Bitetto's OT Heroics Lift Checkers over Penguins

The Checkers wrapped up the regular season in thrilling fashion, riding a red-hot power-play and a huge night from Anthony Bitetto to a 5-4 overtime win in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

With home-ice advantage locked in for the first round, the Checkers leaned on a young lineup for the final game of the regular season - especially up front, where five of the 12 forwards had less than five pro games to their names.

The Penguins - who were eliminated from Calder Cup Playoff contention a week ago - had the upper hand out of the gates, building a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes of play. But Charlotte turned things upside down in the third.

Santtu Kinnunen and Connor Bunnaman each converted on a pair of quick power plays less than three minutes into the frame to tie things up, and then when the Penguins regained their lead shortly thereafter, Charlotte's power-play unit came through once again. This time it was Grigori Denisenko who took a one-time feed from Henry Bowlby and wired it into the back of the net.

Things settled down for the rest of the third and the contest would eventually move on to overtime. The Penguins controlled almost the entirety of the first two minutes of the extra frame, but the Checkers held firm and created a golden chance of their own. After keeping the puck in the offensive zone, Jake Wise flung the puck down low to Bitetto, who turned toward the net and roofed a beauty of a shot to the short side - notching his second goal of the game and giving the Checkers a stunning win to ride into the postseason.

NOTES

The Checkers finished their season series against the Penguins with a 5-2-0-1 record ... Josh Davies and Jake Wise made their pro debuts ... Wise picked up two assists for his first pro points ... Ryan McAllister picked up his second multi-point effort of the season and has five points in four career pro games ... Tonight was the second two-goal game of Anthony Bitetto's AHL career and the first since Oct. 18, 2013 ... Mackie Samoskevich recorded an assist for the second straight game ... The Checkers have scored three power-play goals in each of their last three games ... Grigori Denisenko has back-to-back two-point games ... The Checkers concluded their season-ending six-game road trip with a 4-2-0-0 record ... J-F Berube's 33 saves were a season high for him ... Xavier Cormier, Kai Schwindt, Logan Hutsko, Cory Conacher, Riley Bezeau, Riley Nash, Gerry Mayhew, Aleksi Heponiemi, Zac Dalpe, Justin Sourdif, Lucas Carlsson and Mack Guzda were the scratches for Charlotte

