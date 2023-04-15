Silver Knights Triumph Over Reign in First Game of Back-to-Back

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Ontario Reign, 5-2, on the road on Friday evening. Sheldon Rempal recorded his fourth consecutive two-point night for the Silver Knights and Gage Quinney scored his 25th goal of the season.

Maxim Marushev, assisted by Colt Conrad, opened the scoring with a diving goal to put the Knights up 1-0 in the first period.

However, the Reign would then score back-to-back power-play goals to tie the game and then give Ontario its first lead.

Rempal tied the game at two halfway through the second period. He was assisted by Ivan Morozov and Noah Carroll.

Byron Froese returned the lead to Henderson with a goal early in the third period to put the Knights back up, 3-2. He was assisted by Jonas Rondbjerg and Gemel Smith. Quinney then made it to a two-goal lead with a breakaway goal assisted by Rempal for his second point of the evening.

Brendan Brisson added an empty-net goal in the final minutes of the third period to extend the Silver Knights' lead to 5-2.

Goaltender Isaiah Saville stopped 25 of 27 shots to secure the victory for the Silver Knights.

