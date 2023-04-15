It's Game Day - CGY at ABB

April 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







It's the final game of the regular season for the Wranglers, as they get set to take on the Abbotsford Canucks for the third game in a row to close out the season on Saturday night.

With just one game left, the Wranglers are in 'must win' territory to lock up the Pacific Division, a first-round bye in the playoffs and top spot in the AHL standings. It's as close to a playoff style game as you're going to find.

It will be no cake walk, either.

Calgary has dropped three straight against Abbotsford and - since going 13-0-1 prior to the series with the Canucks - have sputtered towards the finish with back-to-back losses. Heading into the weekend, the Coachella Valley Firebirds (103) sit one point back of Calgary (104) which should light a fire under the Wranglers as they look to finish strong heading into the post-season.

Head-2-Head: CGY- 7 ABB - 4

AWAY: Calgary Wranglers (50-16-3-1) (104 Pts. - 1st in Pacific)

HOME: Abbotsford Canucks (40-24-3-4) (87 Pts. - 4th in Pacific)

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

April 14, 2023 vs Canucks - ABB W, 4-1

April 12, 2023 vs Canucks - ABB W, 2-0

February 15, 2023 vs Canucks - ABB W, 4-2

CGY Player to Watch: #22 Dryden Hunt

Keep an eye on No.22 Dryden Hunt tonight.

Hunt scored the lone goal for the Wranglers on Friday night against the Canucks for his eighth goal of the season. Hunt has 13 points (4g, 9a) in 16 games with the Wranglers since being acquired on March 3, 2023.

Notes:

Parker Bell - who recently signed an ATO - appeared in first AHL game with the Wranglers on Friday April 14, 2023

Jakob Pelletier, Walker Duehr and Dustin Wolf were all recalled from the NHL Flames earlier this week.

