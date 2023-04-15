Canucks Score Four Unanswered in 4-1 Victory Over League Leading Calgary Wranglers

For the second time in three nights, the Abbotsford Canucks hosted the Calgary Wranglers on Friday night at the Abbotsford Centre.

Jett Woo came into the contest with five points across his last five games, while Danila Klimovich had scored goals in consecutive games coming into Friday's contest. Matt Alfaro and Chad Nychuk returned to the lineup, while Spencer Martin returned to the Abbotsford crease. Dustin Wolf, fresh off making his NHL debut on Wednesday, returned to the Wranglers goal.

Tristen Nielsen almost opened up the game with a goal in the opening minute, with his breakaway effort rattling the outside of the post. A chippy opening frame resulted in nothing more than a few scrummages and a perfect opening 20 minutes from each goaltender. The two sides broke for the locker room level at 0-0. Abbotsford outshot the visiting Wranglers 12-6.

Calgary came out to the start the second with more offensive pressure, and would be the first ones on the board. It would take more than half of the game, but Calgary took advantage of a five-on-three powerplay, with Dryden Hunt burying his eighth of the year from close range.

It seemed as though Hunt's tally would be the difference maker through two periods, however John Stevens let fly a low slapshot that was deflected home by Chase Wouters. The tip steered the puck over the shoulder of Wolf, and came with under a second remaining in the period. After a brief review to make sure the goal came before the clock hit triple zeros, Wouters goal would stand, levelling the game and sending the team's into the locker rooms tied once again at 1-1. The Wranglers outshot the Canucks 14-7 in the middle frame.

That late goal by Wouters was clearly what was needed for Abbotsford as they continued their pressure in front of Wolf. Less than five minutes into the third period, Danila Klimovich scored the go-ahead goal for Abbotsford, and the hosts never looked back. Klimovich buried a beautifully worked powerplay move with Kyle Rau and Nils Höglander, passing their way through the Wranglers zone before the Belarussian winger fired home his 16th of the year.

Linus Karlsson broke forward with eight minutes remaining in the game, as John Stevens took the puck behind the Calgary goal. Stevens slammed on the breaks and threw a backhand pass to Karlsson, who quickly fired the puck over the pad of Wolf, setting up a 3-1 Abbotsford score line.

Karlsson's team leading 24th of the season would quickly be followed up by an Arsh Bains empty net effort, securing the 4-1 comeback victory for the Canucks.

Danila Klimovich's goal meant that he is now riding a three-game goal streak, the longest of his career, while Max Sasson picked up his first career AHL point with the secondary assist on Bains' empty net goal. Spencer Martin picked up his second win in three games, while the Wranglers dropped consecutive games in regulation for the first time since February 23rd and 26th.

Up next for the Canucks will be their final game against the Wranglers to close out the regular season, with the night being the team's Fan Appreciation Night. After this weekend, the Canucks will shift their focus to the playoffs, where they will host the entirety of Round 1 of the Calder Cup Playoffs at Abbotsford Centre. April 19th, 21st and 23rd will make up the best-of-three series against an opponent that is still to be determined, with all games getting underway at 7:00pm.

