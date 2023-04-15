Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars

Iowa Wild (33-27-5-5; 76 pts.) at Texas Stars (39-19-9-3; 90 points)

The Iowa Wild travel to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to take on the Texas Stars Saturday at 7 p.m. Iowa's "magic number" is three with two games to play.

FIVE GUYS

Following the conclusion of the final game of the NHL regular season, the Minnesota Wild returned five forwards to the Iowa Wild. Damien Giroux, Nic Petan, Marco Rossi, Nick Swaney, and Sammy Walker join Iowa for the weekend set against the Texas Stars. Giroux and Swaney made their NHL debuts against Nashville on Apr. 13; Giroux earned his first NHL point with an assist. Nic Petan also scored his first NHL goal since Mar. 2, 2019 in the game against the Predators.

SCORE FOUR

- Iowa has lost in regulation just twice (24-2-1-0) when scoring four or more goals

- The Wild lost 5-4 in overtime on Jan. 30 before winning 5-3 on Feb. 1 in the first trip to Texas

- Texas is 4-10-4-3 when allowing four or more goals this season

- The Stars are 32-3-2-1 when scoring four or more goals

PLAYOFF PICTURE

- Iowa's "magic number" currently sits at three

- The Wild can clinch a playoff position Saturday with a win over Texas and any Chicago loss, or with an overtime/shootout defeat to the Stars and a Wolves regulation loss

- Fourth and fifth place in the Central Division can not be finalized until Sunday

