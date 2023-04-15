IceHogs Aim to Clinch Playoff Berth in Final Regular Season Home Game

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs face the Manitoba Moose tonight in the IceHogs' final regular season home game at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center. With a win tonight, the Hogs can clinch a berth in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. Tonight's battle is the last regular season meeting between the division foes, and Rockford is 4-3-0-0 against Manitoba this season.

Join the IceHogs tonight for Fan Appreciation Night! Tommy Hawk, beloved mascot of the Chicago Blackhawks, will join forces with Hammy Hog to entertain the fans for the regular season home finale! We're also giving away IceHogs team photos for the first 2,500 fans, presented by American Solutions for Business. Help us celebrate a great season and cheer your IceHogs on as they make a run for the postseason!

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 34-27-5-4, 77 points (4th, Central Division)

Manitoba: 36-25-5-4, 81 points (3rd, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Lukas Reichel (18G, 30A) registered a goal and an assist in his first two games back with the IceHogs after a stint with the Chicago Blackhawks. The 2020 first round draft pick for the Blackhawks ranks fifth for Rockford with 48 points.

Forward Alex Limoges paces the Moose with 51 points (19G, 32A) this season. The winger has notched two goals and three assists through six games against the IceHogs this season.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-1 on Friday night at Van Andel Arena. Forward Lukas Reichel tallied in the second period to tie the game, and defenseman Isaak Phillips scored in the final frame to put the Hogs on top. Arvid Soderblom stopped 19 of 20 Grand Rapids shots to earn his 14th win of the season.

Gust Climbs Leaderboard for Most Points in IceHogs Season

David Gust picked up his 58th point of the season with an assist on Lukas Reichel's goal last night. Gust's point total marks the highest scoring season for a player in an IceHogs sweater since Brandon Pirri posted 75 points in the 2012-23 season. He surpassed Reichel's 2021-22 total of 57 points and is now tied with Jeremy Morin's 2012-13 58-point effort for the eighth-most points in a single season by an IceHog. Adam Clendening's 59-point season in 2013-13 and Martin St. Pierre's 59-point output in 2012-13 are next up on the list tied for sixth.

Philp Filling It Up

After a hat trick and an assist on Apr. 11 against Chicago, Luke Philp now has 10 goals in his last 12 games since he returned from his last recall to the Blackhawks on Mar. 15. The center broke the 50-point barrier for the first time in his career with his four-point effort on Tuesday and now has 28 goals and 24 assists this season. Philp has been particularly lethal against Manitoba this season and has 11 points and seven goals in seven games against the Moose.

Historically High Flying

Since the IceHogs joined the AHL in 2007, the team has never featured four skaters with at least 50 points each in a season. Rocco Grimaldi (70), David Gust (58), Brett Seney (53), and Luke Philp (52) make up the first ever IceHogs quartet to wear a Rockford sweater at the end of the season while each holding at least 50 points to their names. 56 of Grimaldi's points this season have come with the San Diego Gulls, so only three IceHogs have hit the 50-point mark while representing Rockford. However, Lukas Reichel is just two points away from the 50-point plateau at 48, all recorded with the IceHogs.

Punching Up

After linemate Zach Jordan took a hit in the third period, forward D.J. Busdeker dropped the gloves with Grand Rapids' Wyatt Newpower for Busdeker's first fighting major of the season and the fourth of his career. Busdeker (5-10, 181 lbs) gave up six inches of reach and 29 points in the matchup, but held his own against the bigger Newpower (6-4, 210 lbs). The Dexter, Michigan native was also given a minor for instigating and a 10-minute misconduct for unsportsmanlike conduct for a grand total of 17 penalty minutes.

Postseason Tracker

The IceHogs rank 4th in the Central Division with 77 points, overtaking the Iowa Wild's 76 points. Rockford has played 24 overtime contests and only has 19 wins in regulation. Currently, the Hogs' magic number to clinch a playoff berth is two.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Oct. 15 at Manitoba, 5-4 OTW Recap & Highlights

Oct. 16 at Manitoba, 0-4 L Recap & Highlights

Oct. 23 at Rockford, 3-6 L Recap & Highlights

Jan. 31 at Rockford, 3-2 SOW Recap & Highlights

Mar. 15 at Rockford, 4-3 OTW Recap & Highlights

Mar. 22 at Manitoba, 4-3 SOW Recap & Highlights

Mar. 24 at Manitoba, 2-6 L Recap & Highlights

Apr. 15 at Rockford, 7 PM

IceHogs vs. Moose, All-Time

27-26-3-3

