Toronto Marlies Return Home for Battle against Belleville Senators
April 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies return home for a game against the Belleville Senators on Saturday in the first half of a back-to-back.
This will be the eleventh of twelve regular season matchups between the two clubs this season. The two teams last met on April 2nd when the Marlies won 6-2. Toronto has currently won 7 of the last ten matchups.
Toronto heads into Saturday's game with a 6-3 loss to the Laval Rocket on Wednesday, falling to 41-23-4-2 on the season, while Belleville is coming off a 7-4 win over the Rochester Americans on Friday, improving to a 30-30-6-4 record.
Players to watch on the Marlies side include Semyon Der-Arguchintsev who has 38 points (11G, 27A) in 48 games, and Logan Shaw who leads the team with 66 points (21G, 45A). On the Senators side, Egor Sokolov leads the way with 58 points (20G, 38A).
Puck drop is at 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.
