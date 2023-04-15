Toronto Marlies Host Belleville Senators in Final Game of Regular Season

The Toronto Marlies host the Belleville Senators on Sunday afternoon in their final game of the regular season. This will be the twelfth and final meeting between the two clubs this season.

The two teams last met on April 15th when the Marlies fell 7-2. Toronto has currently won seven of the last eleven matchups between the two clubs.

A player to look out for on the Marlies side includes Logan Shaw who leads the team with 66 points (21G, 45A) in 68 games. On the Senators side, Egor Sokolov leads the way with 59 points (21G, 38A).

Puck drop is at 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

