Toronto Marlies Host Belleville Senators in Final Game of Regular Season
April 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies host the Belleville Senators on Sunday afternoon in their final game of the regular season. This will be the twelfth and final meeting between the two clubs this season.
The two teams last met on April 15th when the Marlies fell 7-2. Toronto has currently won seven of the last eleven matchups between the two clubs.
A player to look out for on the Marlies side includes Logan Shaw who leads the team with 66 points (21G, 45A) in 68 games. On the Senators side, Egor Sokolov leads the way with 59 points (21G, 38A).
Puck drop is at 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2023
- Frank Nets Hat Trick in Bears' Finale for 6-4 Win Over Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Newcomer Brendan Furry Thrives in Season Finale - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Crunch Clinch Home Ice in North Division Semifinals in 5-4 Overtime Loss to Comets - Syracuse Crunch
- Hofer Blanks Hartford Again, Seals Home-Ice for T-Birds' First Round Series - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Outshoot Thunderbirds 35-21, But Fall 1-0 in Season Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wild Season Finale Ends with Penguins' Overtime Loss - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Cederqvist Hat Trick Not Enough in 4-3 Loss to Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Four Straight Tallies Help P-Bruins Top Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Comets Mount Epic Comeback Victory In Overtime Against Crunch - Utica Comets
- Bitetto's OT Heroics Lift Checkers over Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- It's Game Day - CGY at ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- IceHogs Announce Team Awards, Philp Named MVP - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Host Belleville Senators in Final Game of Regular Season - Toronto Marlies
- Monsters Cap Final Road Trip of Season with 4-3 Win over Amerks - Cleveland Monsters
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2022.23 Fan Voted Award Winners - Abbotsford Canucks
- Galchenyuk Returns to Eagles, Mayhew Recalled from Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Announce 2023 Central Division Semifinals Home Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Roy Sommer Announces his Intention to Retire Following the 2022-23 Season - San Diego Gulls
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds to Close out Regular Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Toronto Marlies Return Home for Battle against Belleville Senators - Toronto Marlies
- Wranglers Drop Second Straight to Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Game #72 - San Jose Barracuda at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Finish 2022-23 Season Tonight in Providence - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Aim to Clinch Playoff Berth in Final Regular Season Home Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Score Four Unanswered in 4-1 Victory Over League Leading Calgary Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
- Roadrunners' Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener with San Jose on Friday - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Stopped at Colorado, 4-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Reign in First Game of Back-to-Back - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Toronto Marlies Host Belleville Senators in Final Game of Regular Season
- Toronto Marlies Return Home for Battle against Belleville Senators
- Logan Shaw Named Winner of Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award
- Toronto Marlies Visit Laval Rocket in Last Regular Season Road Game
- Toronto Marlies Continue Road Trip with Battle against Utica Comets