Monsters Cap Final Road Trip of Season with 4-3 Win over Amerks
April 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans 4-3 on Saturday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 33-31-5-2 and currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Jake Christiansen opened the scoring at 5:17 of the first period with assists from Cole Fonstad and Stanislav Svozil followed by his second goal on the power play at 10:51 off feeds from Owen Sillinger and Fonstad to put Cleveland ahead 2-0. The Americans answered with a tally from Filip Cederqvist at 16:14 cutting the Monsters lead to 2-1 heading into the first intermission. Rochester had a quick start to the middle frame after Cederqvist completed his bid for a natural hat trick with goals at 0:50 and 0:59. Roman Ahcan responded with a marker at 19:08 assisted by Justin Richards tying the score 3-3 after 40 minutes. Cole Clayton notched a tally at 9:32 of the final frame off feeds from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Svozil putting Cleveland ahead and securing the 4-3 win.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 24 saves for the win while Rochester's Michael Houser made 30 saves in defeat.
The Monsters finish the season against the Rochester Americans on Sunday, April 16, with a 3:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for Fan Salute. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 1 1 - - 4
ROC 1 2 0 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 34 1/6 4/4 13 min / 5 inf
ROC 27 0/4 5/6 17 min / 7 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Cajan W 24 3 8-10-2
ROC Houser L 30 4 9-8-2
Cleveland Record: 33-31-5-2, 6th North Division
Rochester Record: 36-27-6-3, 3rd North Division
Monsters Cap Final Road Trip of Season with 4-3 Win over Amerks
