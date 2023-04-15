Monsters Cap Final Road Trip of Season with 4-3 Win over Amerks

April 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans 4-3 on Saturday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 33-31-5-2 and currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Jake Christiansen opened the scoring at 5:17 of the first period with assists from Cole Fonstad and Stanislav Svozil followed by his second goal on the power play at 10:51 off feeds from Owen Sillinger and Fonstad to put Cleveland ahead 2-0. The Americans answered with a tally from Filip Cederqvist at 16:14 cutting the Monsters lead to 2-1 heading into the first intermission. Rochester had a quick start to the middle frame after Cederqvist completed his bid for a natural hat trick with goals at 0:50 and 0:59. Roman Ahcan responded with a marker at 19:08 assisted by Justin Richards tying the score 3-3 after 40 minutes. Cole Clayton notched a tally at 9:32 of the final frame off feeds from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Svozil putting Cleveland ahead and securing the 4-3 win.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 24 saves for the win while Rochester's Michael Houser made 30 saves in defeat.

The Monsters finish the season against the Rochester Americans on Sunday, April 16, with a 3:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for Fan Salute. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 1 1 - - 4

ROC 1 2 0 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 34 1/6 4/4 13 min / 5 inf

ROC 27 0/4 5/6 17 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Cajan W 24 3 8-10-2

ROC Houser L 30 4 9-8-2

Cleveland Record: 33-31-5-2, 6th North Division

Rochester Record: 36-27-6-3, 3rd North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.