Galchenyuk Returns to Eagles, Mayhew Recalled from Utah

April 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Alex Galchenyuk has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. In addition, the Eagles have recalled defenseman Kyle Mayhew from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Galchenyuk is currently second on the team with 41 points, while his 25 assists and 16 goals are also tied for second on the Eagles roster. Averaging a point per game, the 29-year-old has generated his 41 points in just 41 games with Colorado. Selected third overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens, Galchenyuk has produced 354 points in 654 career NHL contests with Montreal, Colorado, Arizona, Toronto and Pittsburgh.

A 5-foot-8, 165-pound blueliner, Mayhew has collected one goal and two assists in five ECHL games with Utah and spent the past five seasons at the University of Denver, posting six goals, 29 assists and playing at a combined +51 in his time with the Pioneers. He also helped Denver capture the 2022 NCAA Championship and served as an alternate captain during the 2022-23 season.

The Eagles will be back in action when they conclude the regular season with a matchup against the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, April 15th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all home playoff games are on sale now. You can find more information by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

