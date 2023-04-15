Moose Announce 2023 Central Division Semifinals Home Schedule
April 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today Manitoba's home schedule for the 2023 Central Division Semifinals.
Game 1 of the series takes place Friday, April 28 with a 7 p.m. CT puck drop. Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. CT.
Single-game tickets for the Central Division Semifinals go on sale Monday, April 17 at 12 p.m. CT at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
2023 Calder Cup Playoff ticket packages, which guarantee your seats for all Manitoba Moose home games, are available now. For more information, visit MooseHockey.com/PLAYOFFS.
Game 1: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. CT - Canada Life Centre
Game 2: Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m. CT - Canada Life Centre
