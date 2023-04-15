San Diego Stopped at Colorado, 4-1

The San Diego Gulls fell 4-1 to the Colorado Eagles at Budweiser Events Center, bringing their overall record to 20-48-2-1 and 11-24-0-0 on the road.

Bryce Kindopp scored the lone goal for the San Diego 8:03 into the third frame, collecting his sixth goal of the season.

Brent Gates Jr. recorded his ninth assist of the season on the play. The center also registered four shots in the performance to tie a season high (one additional time: Feb. 26, 2023)

Calle Clang made 29 saves on 32 shots in the effort.

The Gulls close out back-to-back games against the Eagles - and skate in their final game of the 2022-23 season - tomorrow, Apr. 15 at Budweiser Events Center (6:05 p.m. PDT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Forward Bryce Kindopp

On the loss to Colorado

I feel like, obviously, traveling and then the altitude here maybe changes things a bit. After the first, we got our legs into it. Maybe got into a little bit of penalty trouble, but I think we stuck with them. If we finished a couple more of our chances, the game would have been different, but I think we were right there with them to the end.

On the penalty-filled first period

It's tough for the top-minute guys and the lower-minute guys. The top-minute guys, they're going to get tired, penalty kill and power play. Then, when they have to be 5-on-5, they may not have as much energy. For the guys who don't play as much, you're kind of sitting on the bench, maybe not getting as much ice time or getting your legs into it as you want. It definitely kind of slows down the momentum, but it's part of hockey.

On the team generating offensive chances

When we did do a lot of good things, we didn't really have very much net front, but we were still kind of creating chances there. A couple of breakaway chances. I think if we just get to the net a bit more, some more pucks will start to go in.

On being a late addition to the lineup

When you don't know you're playing, you still have to be into it. It's part of hockey; something could happen. I think just keeping the same mindset no matter what. It honestly might help in a way, where you're not thinking about the game as much. It's part of hockey; sometimes things happen before the game and luckily, I was able to jump in and luckily, I was able to put one in.

Defenseman Drew Helleson

On the loss to Colorado

I thought the first was kind of tough with all the penalties. Kind of hard to get into the rhythm with all the penalties. But I thought we settled down in the second and third there, and the score wasn't what we wanted it to be. I thought it could have been closer; we had some really good chances, and their goalie had some really good saves, so you got to tip your hat there. Tomorrow, we just got to come out and have a better start.

On the penalty-filled first period

Like I said, it's hard to get in a rhythm. You can't really roll all four lines, all six d(efensemen). So, when guys get out there after they haven't been out there for five, six minutes, it's kind of tough on them to get their legs back under them. Like I said, we have to do our best to stay out of the box tomorrow and settle things down early.

On the team's strong second period

We talked about it in the locker room after the second. We thought we could have got a lot more out of the period, that we maybe deserved better. Like I said, their goalie made some big saves, so we just got to bear down when we do get our chances tomorrow and put them in the back of the net.

On the keys to the rematch tomorrow with Colorado

Be focused from puck drop. We got to be dialed in. They're a good team over there; they got home ice in the playoffs for a reason. We got to be ready tomorrow and come out strong.

Assistant Coach Jason Clarke

On the team's strong second and third periods in the loss

I thought the first period was a little tough for us. It was seven minors (penalties) called throughout the first period, and we just couldn't get our feet underneath us. In the second and third periods, we kind of got our feet underneath us, and I thought we played really well. Played with a lot of jam, had a lot of offensive punch. We just couldn't finish the deal. We had three (to) four odd-man rushes, couple 2-on-1s, couple breakaways. I mean, it was a good 40 minutes, but unfortunately, the first period kind of cost us.

On how the team executed over the final 40 minutes

I thought the big thing was that we were able to have sustained pressure on the forecheck. I thought our d(efense) got up the ice real well, forwards were able to get pucks in behind Colorado's d(efense) and I thought we were able to attack as a unit of five. I think that was very evident in the second and third periods. We need to have more of that going into tomorrow's game.

On juggling the lineup in a penalty-filled first period

It was tough for us because a lot of the penalties were on the defensemen, so we had guys that were in the box that actually kill penalties, so it was a pretty tough period for two of our defensemen in the first period. Played way too many minutes, but that's the way it happens sometimes. That's the game. We just have to be able to bounce back, and we did that in the second period. We just got to be able to make sure we have the same type of effort for 60 minutes tomorrow night, not 40.

On Bryce Kindopp's play after being a late addition to the lineup

Just shows - with that goal and the way Bryce plays today - it just shows you the type of character he has a player and as an individual. He's had a tough go in the last three, four weeks, in and out of the lineup, and he's handled it just like a professional the whole way. Just love his work ethic and love his positivity when he's around the rink. Tonight, he gets in the lineup and is a very effective player for us, so was nice to see him score tonight.

