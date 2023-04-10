Shane Wright and David Goyette Join Firebirds

American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds announced today that the Seattle Kraken have reassigned forward Shane Wright from the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) to the Firebirds. Additionally, Coachella Valley has signed forward David Goyette to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Wright appeared in five games with the Firebirds earlier this season while on a conditioning loan from the Kraken. In those five games, Wright netted four goals and had a +2 rating. The Burlington, ON native played in eight games with the Kraken this season, recording a goal and an assist. Wright was sent back to the OHL where he notched 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 20 games for the Windsor Spitfires.

Wright captained Team Canada to a gold medal victory in this year's U20 World Junior Championship, posting seven points (4 goals, 3 assists) in seven games. The 19-year-old was selected fourth overall by the Kraken in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Goyette joins the Firebirds after two seasons in the OHL with the Sudbury Wolves. In 129 games with Sudbury, Goyette put up 165 points (74 goals, 91 assists). The Saint-Jerome, QC native was drafted in the second round (61st overall) by Seattle in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Goyette turned 19 years old on March 27th.

Tickets for the first round of the 2023 Postseason, powered by Walter Clark Legal Group, are on sale now and can be purchased as an entire strip (all three games) or individually. Strips start at just $20 while individual tickets begin at $19. Groups of 10 or more begin at only $18.

The best-of-three series will take place at Acrisure Arena on Wednesday, April 19th at 7pm, Friday, April 21st at 7pm, and Sunday, April 23rd at 3pm. The first round will only take place if the Firebirds do not finish at the top of the Pacific Division. To purchase tickets and learn more information, visit cvfirebirds.com.

