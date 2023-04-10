Breaking Down Playoff Scenarios Ahead of Huge Final Week

The Checkers officially clinched a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs over the weekend, but with three games remaining on the regular season schedule there's still a lot left to be decided.

Let's break down where things stand now and how this next week will shape the start of the postseason by answering some big questions.

HOW DO THE PLAYOFFS WORK?

The same as last year!

Each division is different depending on how many teams are in it, but for the Atlantic the top six teams qualify for the playoffs. The top two seeds earn a bye through the first round, while the third through sixth seeds play in a best-of-three opening round. Those winners will be reseeded and face the first and second seeds in a best-of-five second round, then the two remaining teams will play in a best-of-five Atlantic Division Final. The final four teams in the league will face off in the Conference Finals, which switch over to a best-of-seven series, then the Calder Cup Finals follow in the same format.

WILL THE CHECKERS MAKE THE PLAYOFFS?

Yes!

The Atlantic Division playoff picture is all set - Hershey, Providence, Lehigh Valley, Springfield, Charlotte and Hartford will all make the postseason, while Bridgeport and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton have been eliminated.

WHO WILL THE CHECKERS PLAY?

We don't know!

While the field of six is set, the seeding still needs to be sorted out. The Bears and Bruins have mathematically locked up the top two spots, though they're still battling for the division title - Hershey holds a one-point edge at the moment.

The third through sixth seeds are where things really get murky. Lehigh Valley, Springfield and Charlotte are all tied with 80 points through 69 games played, while Hartford sits at 79 points through 70 games.

WILL THERE BE ANY HOME GAMES IN THE FIRST ROUND?

We don't know!

Here's where the final seeding comes into play. The third and fourth-place squads will earn themselves home-ice advantage for the opening round against the sixth and fifth-place teams, respectively.

Charlotte's geographical location compared to the rest of the league creates a unique wrinkle - if the Checkers claim home-ice advantage for the opening round, all three possible games would be played at Bojangles Coliseum. If the Checkers finish in the fifth or sixth spot, they will play all three possible opening-round games on the road.

WHEN WILL WE KNOW?

At least by Sunday, when the regular season officially ends!

The Phantoms, Thunderbirds and Checkers all have three games remaining on their schedule, while the Wolf Pack have two. Here's how each team's slate breaks down:

Phantoms - at BRI on Wednesday, vs CLT on Friday, at HER on Saturday

Thunderbirds - vs PRO on Friday, vs HFD on Saturday, at PRO on Sunday

Checkers - at HER on Tuesday, at LHV on Friday, at WBS on Saturday

Wolf Pack - vs WBS on Friday, at SPR on Saturday

THIS ALL SEEMS VERY COMPLICATED

It is!

But this tight race is going to make for one memorable final week of the season! The games will all be available through AHLTV (home broadcast only) and the Checkers app (Charlotte radio call), so make sure to tune in and follow along!

