Capitals Recall Joe Snively from Bears

April 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has recalled forward Joe Snively from Hershey.

Snively, 27, has appeared in 31 games with the Bears this season, striking for 25 points (9g, 16a). He has points in five of his past seven games (2g, 4a) and his .81 points per game ranks fourth on the team.

The Herndon, Virginia native has scored 111 points (44g, 67a) in 150 games with Hershey over parts of five seasons. He was Hershey's Co-MVP in 2021-22, collecting 38 points (15g, 23a) in 35 games.

With the Capitals this season, Snively has posted three points (1g, 2a) in nine games this season. He's collected 10 points (5g, 5a) in 21 games with the Capitals in his NHL career.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White face the Charlotte Checkers on Tuesday, April 11 at 7 p.m. The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bears logo chip, courtesy of Fairview Golf Course. Tuesday's game is also a TRULY Takeover Tuesday - fans can come to Section 110 for $16 TRULY and empanada specials, samplings, giveaways, and a chance to win TRULY-branded hockey gear. Purchase tickets for the game.

