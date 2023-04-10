Strong Second Period Delivers Monsters 2-1 Win Over Griffins
April 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-1 on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 32-30-5-2 and currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Griffins' Wyatt Newpower scored a goal just 59 seconds into the first period leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Cleveland's offense took control in the middle frame beginning with a marker from Trey Fix-Wolansky at 9:48 assisted by Justin Richards followed by a power-play tally from Mikael Pyyhtia at 19:03 off feeds from Marcus Bjork and Owen Sillinger pushing the lead to 2-1 heading into the final intermission. The Monsters stood tall in the third period holding the Griffins scoreless securing the 2-1 win.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 26 saves for the win while Grand Rapids' Ryan Bednard made 32 saves in defeat.
The Monsters close out the season with three games in three nights starting against the Utica Comets on Friday, April 14, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Adirondack Bank Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 2 0 - - 2 GR 1 0 0 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 34 1/2 3/3 6 min / 3 inf GR 27 0/3 1/2 4 min / 2 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 26 1 19-14-5 GR Bednard L 32 2 1-1-1 Cleveland Record: 32-30-5-2, 6th North Division Grand Rapids Record: 28-34-4-4, 7th Central Division
