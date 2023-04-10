Blues Assign Zherenko, Samorukov to T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Dmitri Samorukov and goaltender Vadim Zherenko to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Samorukov, 23, was acquired by the Blues via trade from the Edmonton Oilers on October 9, 2022. Samorukov appeared in two games with the Blues during his stint, recording two penalty minutes. This season, the Volgograd, Russia, native has posted 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) and 26 penalty minutes in 66 games for the Thunderbirds. Samorukov, who made his NHL debut with the Oilers against the Blues back on December 29, 2021 at Enterprise Center, has totaled 50 points (nine goals, 41 assists) and 96 penalty minutes in 169 career AHL regular-season games.

Zherenko, 22, was drafted by the Blues in the seventh round, 208th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. This season, his first in North America, the 6'4, 196-pound goaltender has played in 24 games for the Thunderbirds, posting a 10-8-3 record along with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. During the 2022 preseason, the Moscow, Russia, native made one appearance for the Blues, stopping all 11 third-period shots he faced to help the Blues to a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The T-Birds' regular season ends with one final 3-game weekend beginning on Friday, April 14 on home ice against the Providence Bruins. All six playoff teams for the Atlantic Division are set, but nobody has locked themselves into a seeding with precious days remaining before the Calder Cup Playoffs.

