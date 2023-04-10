Anaheim Ducks Reassign Olle Eriksson Ek to San Diego
April 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), made his NHL debut April 8 at Arizona, helping Anaheim earn a point in an overtime loss after stopping 33 shots. The 6-3, 208-pound goaltender has appeared in 61 career AHL games with San Diego, posting a 17-35-3 record with one shutout, a 3.79 goals-against average (GAA) and .876 save percentage (SV%). He has made 20 appearances with the Gulls this season, going 2-14-0 with a 4.81 GAA and .852 GAA.
Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, the Karlstad, Sweden native spent two seasons in Sweden's second division with BIK Karlskoga (2017-19), combining for a 12-13-0 record with a 2.59 GAA and .904 SV% in 27.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2023
- Ontario Reign Sign Goalie Erik Portillo to ATO - Ontario Reign
- Amerks Close out Regular Season with Back-to-Back Home Games this Weekend - Rochester Americans
- Mavrik Bourque Named AHL Player of the Week - Texas Stars
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Olle Eriksson Ek to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Texas's Mavrik Bourque Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Jackson Lacombe to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Blackhawks Recall Robinson; Reichel and Vlasic Return to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Blackhawks Recall Robinson; Reichel and Vlasic Return to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Breaking Down Playoff Scenarios Ahead of Huge Final Week - Charlotte Checkers
- Capitals Recall Joe Snively from Bears - Hershey Bears
- Taro Hirose Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Matthew Maggio to ATO - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Sign Dru Krebs and Mitchell Gibson to Amateur Tryout Agreements - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Assign Goaltender Talyn Boyko to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Assign Zherenko, Samorukov to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.