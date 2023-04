Anaheim Ducks Reassign Olle Eriksson Ek to San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), made his NHL debut April 8 at Arizona, helping Anaheim earn a point in an overtime loss after stopping 33 shots. The 6-3, 208-pound goaltender has appeared in 61 career AHL games with San Diego, posting a 17-35-3 record with one shutout, a 3.79 goals-against average (GAA) and .876 save percentage (SV%). He has made 20 appearances with the Gulls this season, going 2-14-0 with a 4.81 GAA and .852 GAA.

Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, the Karlstad, Sweden native spent two seasons in Sweden's second division with BIK Karlskoga (2017-19), combining for a 12-13-0 record with a 2.59 GAA and .904 SV% in 27.

