Mavrik Bourque Named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced today that Texas Stars forward Mavrik Bourque has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 9, 2023.

Bourque notched five goals and one assist in two games last week as the Stars closed in on a division title.

With Texas visiting Tucson for a pair of weekend games, Bourque notched the first hat trick of his professional career on Friday evening, lifting the Stars to a 7-3 victory over the Roadrunners. Then on Saturday, he scored twice more in the first period - giving him five goals in a span of 39:57 of game time - and later chipped in an assist as Texas pulled out a 5-4 overtime win. The Stars enter the final week of the regular season with a two-point lead over Milwaukee for first place in the Central Division.

Tied for 10th in the AHL in rookie scoring, Bourque has recorded 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 66 games for Texas this season. The 21-year-old native of Plessisville, Que., was a first-round choice (30th overall) by Dallas in the 2020 NHL Draft and made his pro debut with Texas late in the 2020-21 season, collecting one goal and four assists in six appearances.

