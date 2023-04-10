Amerks Close out Regular Season with Back-to-Back Home Games this Weekend

(Rochester, NY) -The playoff bound Rochester Americans wrap up the 2022-23 regular season with back-to-back home games this weekend as the Amerks welcome the final visit of the year from the Belleville Senators on Friday, April 14 before hosting the Cleveland Monsters in the 2022-23 regular season home finale on Saturday, April 15 at The Blue Cross Arena. Both games will be televised locally on CW Rochester.

Friday's game against Belleville, presented by CSEA, begins with a Genesee Pregame Happy Hour for fans 21 and older from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring live music and $2 drafts of Genesee and Genesee Light.

Prior to the game, the 2022-23 Team Awards will be presented, including the Most Valuable Player, Most Improved Player, Rob Zabelny Unsung Hero and the Fairand O'Neil Sportsmanship Award, while the Amerks Booster Club Awards, such as Rookie of the Year and Most Popular Player, will also be announced.

ROC the Rink Night, presented by U.S. Air Force, returns on Saturday when the Amerks host Cleveland in the first half of a home-and-home series. As a way of thanking Amerks fans for the tremendous support they have once again shown the team this season, the team will be giving away great prizes throughout the night.

The Amerks players will again wear special-edition Rochester-inspired jerseys and matching socks for the game that will be auctioned off to benefit the Villa of Hope. The online auction, powered by DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Amerks, will be open for bidding beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12 and will run through 5:00 p.m. on Sunday April 16. Winners will be contacted directly.

The all-blue sweater features Rochester's historic Flower City logo, which is prominently positioned within the centered circular crest with "Rochester Americans" encasing the mark in text. Six white horizontal stripes, representing the franchise's six Calder Cup championships, also adorn the front of the sweater, with three above the crest along the tied neckline and the remaining three below.

To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

Additionally, three lucky fans will receive a game-issued Roc the Rink jersey following the game.

As part of Fan Appreciation, the Amerks will also be running an Amerks Collectibles auction, powered by DASH, surrounding the night. Fans can bid on various items from throughout the season as well as past seasons in a one-of-a-kind auction, found at www.amerks.com/auction this week.

A local US Air Force Recruiter will perform the ceremonial puck drop at 5:05 p.m. and 15 individuals will take the Oath of Enlistment upon entry into Service for the United States Air Force during the second period.

The season-long Collectors Pack set of trading cards, presented by The UPS Store, will be launched ahead of Friday and Saturday's games, and fans will be able to purchase their own for a limited time only! A link to purchase will be available for all fans later this week.

It's a 3-2-1 Weekend special on Saturday, featuring $3 select 12 oz. beers, $2 hot dogs and $1 popcorn available all game long.

Friday's 7:05 p.m. game against Belleville will be tape-delayed on CW Rochester while Saturday will be a live broadcast with coverage beginning at 5:00 p.m.

