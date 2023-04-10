Blues Recall Hofer, McGing, Tucker

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled goaltender Joel Hofer, forward Hugh McGing, and defenseman Tyler Tucker from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Hofer, 22, has posted a 25-15-5 record, with a 2.57 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage, and 4 shutouts with the Springfield Thunderbirds this season. His 25 wins share 3rd in the AHL, while his .918 save percentage shares 4th, and his 4 shutouts rank 2nd. The Winnipeg, Manitoba, native has made five starts with the Blues this season, posting a 3-0-1 record to go along with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

McGing, 24, has posted 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 68 games with Springfield this season. Overall, the Chicago, Illinois, native has recorded 73 points (32 goals, 41 assists) in 158 career AHL games over three seasons. McGing was drafted in the 5th round, 138rd overall, by the Blues in the 2018 NHL Draft. McGing, who has yet to make his NHL debut, appeared in 3 preseason games with the Blues during 2022, posting one goal in three games.

Tucker, 23, has posted 21 points (three goals, 18 assists) in 39 games with Springfield this season. The Thunder Bay, Ontario, native has appeared in 24 games with the Blues this season, posting 4 points (one goal, three assists) and 31 penalty minutes. Tucker was drafted in the 7th round, 200th overall, by the Blues in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The T-Birds' regular season ends with one final 3-game weekend beginning on Friday, April 14 on home ice against the Providence Bruins. All six playoff teams for the Atlantic Division are set, but nobody has locked themselves into a seeding with precious days remaining before the Calder Cup Playoffs.

