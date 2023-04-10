Griffins Conclude Season Series Against Cleveland with 2-1 Loss

CLEVELAND - The Grand Rapids Griffins ended their season series against the Cleveland Monsters with a 2-1 loss on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Wyatt Newpower scored his second goal of the season against his former team early in the first period. Carter Mazur provided a slick assist on the tally, extending his point streak to three games. In his last five outings, the Jackson, Mich., native has six points (3-3-6). Jeremie Biakabutuka also made his professional debut, adding two shots to the scoresheet.

Newpower opened up scoring in the first minute of play in a relatively even opening period with Grand Rapids having a 12-8 shot advantage. Mazur found Newpower trailing along the right circle to allow him to fire a wrister under the right arm of Jet Greaves at 0:59 for 1-0 lead. Greaves settled in for the remainder of the frame, stopping 11 shots.

Ryan Bednard continued to be stout in goal to start the second, stopping Ryan Sillinger on an odd-man rush at 5:25. However, Cleveland finally got past the netminder at 9:48, with Trey Fix-Wolansky scoring off the draw from the left circle. Mikael Pyythia took a 2-1 lead for his squad on a power play with 57 seconds left, rifling the puck into the cage past Bednard's outstretched right pad.

After Bill Sweezey was called for a tripping penalty at 11:10, Grand Rapids peppered Greaves with four shots in an attempt to tie the contest, but could not light the lamp. After pulling Bednard with 1:52 remaining, the Monsters held on to secure a 2-1 win to remain in the playoff hunt.

Notes

- Despite allowing two goals in the second, Bednard had 15 saves on 17 shots in the stanza.

- Donovan Sebrango also recorded an assist on Newpower's goal, his third of the 2022-23 campaign.

- In the last 17 games against Cleveland, the Griffins have picked up points in 13 of those.

Grand Rapids 1 0 0 - 1

Cleveland 0 2 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Newpower 2 (Mazur, Sebrango), 0:59. Penalties-Clayton Cle (interference), 15:43.

2nd Period-2, Cleveland, Fix-Wolansky 29 (Richards), 9:48. 3, Cleveland, Pyyhtia 3 (Bjork, Sillinger), 19:03 (PP). Penalties-Sillinger Cle (interference), 3:13; Sebrango Gr (holding), 17:43.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-L'Esperance Gr (tripping), 4:30; Sweezey Cle (interference), 11:10.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 12-7-8-27. Cleveland 8-17-9-34.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 3; Cleveland 1 / 2.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Bednard 1-1-1 (34 shots-32 saves). Cleveland, Greaves 19-14-5 (27 shots-26 saves).

A-6,585

Three Stars

1. CLE Fix-Wolansky (goal); 2. CLE Pyythia (game-winner); 3. CLE Sweezey (plus-one rating).

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 28-34-4-4 (64 pts.) / Fri., April 14 vs. Rockford 7 p.m. EST

Cleveland: 32-30-5-2 (71 pts.) / Fri., April 14 at Utica 7:00 p.m.

