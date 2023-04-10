Ontario Reign Sign Goalie Erik Portillo to ATO

April 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign announced Monday that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Erik Portillo on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO). Portillo comes to the Reign after recently completing his junior season in the NCAA at the University of Michigan.

Portillo, 22, helped lead the Wolverines to back-to-back Big-10 championships and Frozen Four appearances in 2022 and 2023 and secured 60 wins during his NCAA career in 87 appearances.

The Göteborg, Sweden native had a combined goals-against average of 2.49 and save percentage at 0.918 in his three seasons at Michigan. In 2022-23, Portillo played in 38 of the school's 41 contests after appearing in all 42 of Michigan's games during 2021-22 when he was named to the Big-10's Second All-Star team with a GAA of 2.14 and a 0.926 save percentage.

Originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the third round (67th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, Portillo's NHL rights were acquired by the LA Kings on March 1. Measuring 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, the netminder previously played in the USHL for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in 2019-20 where he was named the league's Goaltender of the Year, as well as junior hockey in his home country of Sweden for Frölunda's junior club.

Portillo is expected to wear No. 36 with Ontario. The Reign are back in action on Wednesday night when they travel to Coachella Valley for a matchup with the Firebirds at 7 p.m.

