Anaheim Ducks Sign Jackson Lacombe to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

April 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Jackson LaCombe to a two-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2022-23 NHL season.

LaCombe, 22 (1/9/01), recorded a career-high 9-26=35 points with a +12 rating in 37 games at the University of Minnesota this season as a senior, helping the Golden Gophers to an appearance in the NCAA championship game Apr. 8 against Quinnipiac. Among all NCAA defensemen in 2022-23, he ranked tied for third in points, tied for seventh in assists and tied for eighth in goals. LaCombe set personal bests in points and goals, while he led Minnesota blueliners in points, goals and assists, earning All-Big Ten Second Team honors.

The 6-2, 200-pound defenseman recorded 19-80™ points with a +53 rating and 47 penalty minutes (PIM) in 140 career NCAA games with the Golden Gophers from 2019-23. He recorded the second-most points in a career by a Minnesota defensemen the past 20 years. He increased his point total in each of his four seasons, leading Minnesota blueliners in points each of the last three campaigns.

LaCombe led Minnesota defensemen in points (3-27=30) and appearances (39) as a junior in 2021-22, while he was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team and the All-Big Ten Second Team. In 2020-21 as a sophomore, LaCombe ranked tied for eighth in scoring (4-17=21) and fifth in assists among all NCAA defensemen, helping the Golden Gophers to a Big Ten Championship. He recorded two assists in the championship game, and was named to the 2021 All-Big Ten First Team and was a NCAA Second Team All-American. As a freshman in 2019-20, he earned 3-10=13 points in 37 games, earning Big Ten All-Rookie Team honors.

A native of Eden Prairie, Minn., LaCombe helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship, recording one assist in six tournament games. Selected by Anaheim in the second round (39th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, LaCombe collected 25-105=130 points in 110 career United States High School Prep League (USHS) games with Shattuck St. Mary's Prep (Minnesota). The first high school player selected in the 2019 NHL Draft, LaCombe was named to the 2018-19 USHS All-USA Hockey First Team, earning the honor after recording 22-67=89 points in 54 games during his senior season in 2018-19.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.