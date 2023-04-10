Taro Hirose Recalled by Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday recalled right wing Taro Hirose from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Hirose made his NHL season debut on March 28 with Detroit against the Penguins, totaling 7:57 of ice time. Hirose has a team-high 56 points (15-39-54) in 69 games with the Griffins this season. His 41 assists are tied for 10th in the AHL and his 22 power-play assists are tied for fifth. The former Michigan State Spartan has continued to climb the Griffins' all-time assist leaderboard, and with 124 assists he now ranks sixth in franchise history. Throughout 192 games with Grand Rapids, the Calgary, Alberta, native has 164 points (40-124-164) and 40 penalty minutes. A year ago, Hirose registered one goal and three helpers in 15 outings with Detroit. The 26-year-old has competed in 58 NHL games throughout parts of five campaigns and has notched 20 points (4-16-20) and 12 penalty minutes. Hirose has spent his entire four-year career within the Red Wings' organization after signing with Detroit as an undrafted free agent out of college in 2019.

