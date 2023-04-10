Bears Sign Dru Krebs and Mitchell Gibson to Amateur Tryout Agreements

April 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed defenseman Dru Krebs and goaltender Mitchell Gibson to amateur tryout agreements (ATO).

Krebs, 20, collected 41 points (8g, 33a) in 67 games with Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League this season. He finished tied for fifth on the team in scoring, and led all defensemen in points. His 33 assists ranked third on the team.

The 6', 175-pound native of Okotoks, Alberta signed an ATO with Hershey last April but did not see game action. He was selected in the sixth round, 176th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft by Washington.

Gibson, 23, appeared in 27 games for Harvard University (NCAA) this season, posting a record of 18-7-2 with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage, and three shutouts. The 6'1", 187-pound goaltender ranked third among ECAC goaltenders in goals-against average and save percentage. Gibson, who helped guide Harvard to its second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, was named to the All-ECAC Hockey Second Team.

The Phoenixville, Pennsylvania native posted a record of 47-25-6 with six shutouts, a 2.32 goals-against average, and a .918 save percentage in 80 career games at Harvard. He was selected in the fourth round, 124th overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft by the Capitals. Last week, Gibson signed a one-year, entry-level deal with the Capitals that begins in the 2023-24 season.

Krebs will wear #44 for Hershey while Gibson will wear #50.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White face the Charlotte Checkers on Tuesday, April 11 at 7 p.m. The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bears logo chip, courtesy of Fairview Golf Course. Tuesday's game is also a TRULY Takeover Tuesday - fans can come to Section 110 for $16 TRULY and empanada specials, samplings, giveaways, and a chance to win TRULY-branded hockey gear. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.