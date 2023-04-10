Rangers Assign Goaltender Talyn Boyko to Wolf Pack
April 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned goaltender Talyn Boyko to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack from the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL.
Boyko, 20, appeared in 40 games for the Rockets this season, posting a record of 13-24-1 with a save percentage of .898 and a goals against average of 3.55. He was selected in the fourth round, 112th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
The native of Drumheller, Alberta, has appeared in 142 games during his WHL career with the Rockets and the Tri-City Americans. He has a career record of 56-67-9 with a save percentage of .899. He was named a WHL, BC Division, Second Team All-Star following the 2021-22 season. He posted a record of 29-18-5 in 54 games split between the Americans (eight games) and Rockets (46 games) that season.
The Wolf Pack return to the XL Center for the final regular season home game on Friday, April 14th, hosting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Join us for Fan Appreciation Night featuring special guest Johnny Damon! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
