Blackhawks Recall Robinson; Reichel and Vlasic Return to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Buddy Robinson from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition, the Blackhawks have assigned forward Lukas Reichel and defenseman Alex Vlasic to Rockford.

Robinson, 31, has played in seven games with Chicago this season. He's also notched 20 points (9G, 11A) in 50 games this year with Rockford.

Reichel, 20, has appeared in 23 games with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign, registering 15 points (7G, 8A). He has also skated in 51 games with Rockford this season, posting 46 points (17G, 29A). The forward scored his first NHL goal on Jan. 8 vs. Calgary.

Vlasic, 21, has an assist in six games with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 season. He has also competed in 52 games with the IceHogs this year, recording 17 points (2G, 15A).

The IceHogs play the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center on Tuesday, April 11 at 7 p.m. in a game with major playoff implications. The IceHogs head into Tuesday sitting in the fifth and final playoff spot with 73 points, while the Wolves trail by just one point at 72.

