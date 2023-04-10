Bridgeport Islanders Sign Matthew Maggio to ATO

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have signed forward Matthew Maggio on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Maggio, 20, led all players in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with a career-high 54 goals and 111 points in 66 games with the Windsor Spitfires this season, while serving as team captain. He also earned a career-best 57 assists and plus-41 rating during his third season with Windsor. The 5'11, 185-pound winger became the Spitfires' first 50-goal scorer in the last 20 years. Five of those goals came in a single contest on Dec. 15th.

A native of Windsor, Ont., Maggio was named the OHL's Performer of the Month for February after collecting 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points in 12 games. He recorded 217 points (99 goals, 118 assists) and a plus-72 rating in 212 career OHL games between the Spitfires and Ottawa 67's over four seasons.

Maggio was selected by the New York Islanders in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Next Time Out: Bridgeport finishes its season series with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday at 7 p.m. inside Total Mortgage Arena. Fans can watch all the action via AHLTV or listen to the broadcast through the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, starting at 6:45 for the pregame show.

