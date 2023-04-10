Jalen Luypen Assigned to IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that forward Jalen Luypen (JAY-lehn LIGH-pihn) has been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs from the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Luypen, 20, recorded 39 points (18G, 21A) in 38 regular-season games with Tri-City in 2022-23. He led Tri-City with six game-winning goals on the season, marking a new career high. The forward also skated in six WHL postseason games and was tied for second on the team with three goals and six points (3G, 3A).

Luypen was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft (216th overall).

The IceHogs play the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center on Tuesday, Apr. 11 at 7 p.m. in a game with major playoff implications. The IceHogs head into Tuesday sitting in the fifth and final playoff spot with 73 points, while the Wolves trail by just one point at 72.

