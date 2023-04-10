Jalen Luypen Assigned to IceHogs
April 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that forward Jalen Luypen (JAY-lehn LIGH-pihn) has been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs from the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League (WHL).
Luypen, 20, recorded 39 points (18G, 21A) in 38 regular-season games with Tri-City in 2022-23. He led Tri-City with six game-winning goals on the season, marking a new career high. The forward also skated in six WHL postseason games and was tied for second on the team with three goals and six points (3G, 3A).
Luypen was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft (216th overall).
The IceHogs play the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center on Tuesday, Apr. 11 at 7 p.m. in a game with major playoff implications. The IceHogs head into Tuesday sitting in the fifth and final playoff spot with 73 points, while the Wolves trail by just one point at 72.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2023
- Penguins Shut Down by Primeau, Fall in Laval, 4-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Strong Second Period Delivers Monsters 2-1 Win Over Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Griffins Conclude Season Series Against Cleveland with 2-1 Loss - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Jalen Luypen Assigned to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Shane Wright and David Goyette Join Firebirds - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Last Call for the Regular Season - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blues Recall Hofer, McGing, Tucker - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Approach Finish Line for Regular Season - Hershey Bears
- Ontario Reign Sign Goalie Erik Portillo to ATO - Ontario Reign
- Amerks Close out Regular Season with Back-to-Back Home Games this Weekend - Rochester Americans
- Mavrik Bourque Named AHL Player of the Week - Texas Stars
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Olle Eriksson Ek to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Texas's Mavrik Bourque Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Jackson Lacombe to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Blackhawks Recall Robinson; Reichel and Vlasic Return to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Blackhawks Recall Robinson; Reichel and Vlasic Return to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Breaking Down Playoff Scenarios Ahead of Huge Final Week - Charlotte Checkers
- Capitals Recall Joe Snively from Bears - Hershey Bears
- Taro Hirose Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Matthew Maggio to ATO - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Sign Dru Krebs and Mitchell Gibson to Amateur Tryout Agreements - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Assign Goaltender Talyn Boyko to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Assign Zherenko, Samorukov to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Jalen Luypen Assigned to IceHogs
- Blackhawks Recall Robinson; Reichel and Vlasic Return to Rockford
- Blackhawks Recall Robinson; Reichel and Vlasic Return to Rockford
- Hogs Fall at Home After Cooley's 45-Save Performance
- IceHogs and Admirals Meet for Screw City Showdown, Live Jersey Auction Night