Shane Harper Named Warrior/ECHL Player of the Month
April 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Adirondack Thunder Captain Shane Harper has been named the Warrior Hockey / ECHLâPlayer of the Month for March.
Harper scored eight goals and added 18 assists for 26 points in 15 games during the month.
The 34-year-old picked up at least one point in 12 of 15 games in March, including seven multi-point games. Harper had a five-point game (1g-4a) on March 3 at Jacksonville and had three points in a game four times and a pair of two-point nights. He was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 19 after posting seven points (3g-4a) in three games.
A native of Valencia, California, Harper is tied for 13th in the ECHL with 69 points (22g-47a) in 59 games with the Thunder this season.
Harper has recorded 193 points (80g-113a) in 170 career ECHL games with Adirondack, Trenton and Greenville and has added 183 points (85g-98a) in 400 career American Hockey League games with Utica, Springfield, Chicago, Albany, Portland and Adirondack. During the 2016-17 season, he had three points (2g-1a) in 14 National Hockey League games with Florida.
Prior to turning pro, Harper posted 214 points (100g-114a) in 335 career games with Everett of the Western Hockey League.
The Thunder return to Cool Insuring Arena on Friday, April 7 against the Maine Mariners at 7 p.m.
For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
