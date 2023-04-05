ECHL Transactions - April 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 5, 2023:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Iowa:

Louis Boudon, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Austin Eastman, F

Indy:

Finn Evans, F

Wheeling:

T.J. Fergus, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Orlando:

Kenny Johnson, D from Wheeling

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Jaxon Castor, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Levko Koper, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ben Masella, D activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve

Delete Ted Nichol, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3)

Fort Wayne:

Add William Provost, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete William Provost, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Colton Young, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Austin Eastman, F activated from Injured Reserve

Idaho:

Add Dylan Wells, G cassigned from Texas by Dallas

Add Zane Franklin, F vactivated from reserve

Delete Josh Boyko, G placed on reserve

Delete Zach Walker, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Mitchell Weeks, G assigned by Rockford

Delete Mitchell Weeks, G placed on reserve

Iowa:

Delete Tyler Busch, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Charles Williams, G activated from reserve

Delete Parker Gahagen, G placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Tyler Hinam, F activated from reserve

Delete Fedor Gordeev, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Mikko Kokkonen, D assigned fromToronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Add Matt Hellickson, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Savannah:

Add Darian Skeoch, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Colin Doyle, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Chase Stewart, D returned from bereavement/family leave

Wheeling:

Add Peter DiLiberatore, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Worcester:

Add Nick Fea, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Victor, D placed on reserve

