ECHL Transactions - April 5
April 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 5, 2023:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Iowa:
Louis Boudon, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Austin Eastman, F
Indy:
Finn Evans, F
Wheeling:
T.J. Fergus, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Orlando:
Kenny Johnson, D from Wheeling
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Jaxon Castor, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Levko Koper, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ben Masella, D activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve
Delete Ted Nichol, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3)
Fort Wayne:
Add William Provost, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete William Provost, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Colton Young, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Austin Eastman, F activated from Injured Reserve
Idaho:
Add Dylan Wells, G cassigned from Texas by Dallas
Add Zane Franklin, F vactivated from reserve
Delete Josh Boyko, G placed on reserve
Delete Zach Walker, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Mitchell Weeks, G assigned by Rockford
Delete Mitchell Weeks, G placed on reserve
Iowa:
Delete Tyler Busch, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Charles Williams, G activated from reserve
Delete Parker Gahagen, G placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Tyler Hinam, F activated from reserve
Delete Fedor Gordeev, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Mikko Kokkonen, D assigned fromToronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Add Matt Hellickson, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Savannah:
Add Darian Skeoch, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Colin Doyle, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Chase Stewart, D returned from bereavement/family leave
Wheeling:
Add Peter DiLiberatore, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Add Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Worcester:
Add Nick Fea, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Victor, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 5, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - April 5 - ECHL
- Shane Harper Named Warrior/ECHL Player of the Month - Adirondack Thunder
- Adirondack's Harper Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Preview: Everblades Make Quick Stop at Home to Face Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Gorsuch Stops 36 in 3-1 Win Over Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Jeff Carr to Return as Admirals Head Coach for 2023-24 Season - Norfolk Admirals
- Reign Recall Inamoto, Reassign Pavlychev to Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Reading's Gaucher Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Jacob Gaucher Named ECHL Rookie of the Month for March - Reading Royals
- Jeff Carr to Return as Admirals Head Coach for 2023-24 Season - Norfolk Admirals
- Oilers Lose on Road to Thunder on Kid's Day - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener against the Steelheads - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Host the Ghost Pirates Tonight at 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Goaltender Dylan Wells Reassigned by Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Sebastian Cossa Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Cossa Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Thunder Returns Home this Morning to Host Oilers - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.