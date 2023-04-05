Grizzlies Score Late in Regulation to Earn a Point in 3-2 OT Loss
April 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Boise, Idaho - Utah Grizzlies defenseman Luke Martin tied the game with 1:10 left in regulation to tie the score 2-2 but the Idaho Steelheads score 20 seconds into overtime as Ty Pelton-Byce found the back of the net to give Idaho the 3-2 overtime win on Wednesday night at Idaho Central Arena.
Utah got the first goal of the game as Jordan Martel scored from the left circle 10:43 into the contest. Getting the assists were Kyle Mayhew and Mick Messner, who were both making their professional debuts. Idaho tied the game as Cody Haiskanen scored his fourth of the season 14:32 in. Haiskanen scored again 17:57 in as Idaho led 2-1 after 1 period.
Neither team scored in the second perios as Utah outshot Idaho 14 to 5. Utah tied it up as Martin scored in his first game in his second stint with the club. Martin was a key defenseman in Utah's 2021-2022 Mountain division championship. Idaho won in overtime as they are now 31-4 at home. The 31 home wins breaks a league record that was previously set by the 2018-2019 Cincinnati Cyclones, who won 30 home games.
Both teams went 0 for 1 on the power play. Idaho's Dylan Wells saved 31 of 33 in the win. Utah's Trent Miner stopped 26 of 29.
Utah is tied for 3rd in the Mountain Division with 68 standings points, 1 point behind Allen for second place.
Utah's final road game of the regular season is on Friday night at Idaho. Face-off is at 7:10 pm. The Grizz return to Maverik Center on Saturday night vs Idaho at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Ty Pelton-Byce (Idaho) - GWG.
2. Cody Haiskanen (Idaho) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +3, 4 shots.
3. Dylan Wells (Idaho) - 31 of 33 saves.
