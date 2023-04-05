Jeff Carr to Return as Admirals Head Coach for 2023-24 Season
April 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - Jeff Carr will return as head coach of the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals for the 2023-24 season, the team has announced. Carr, 38, was named the team's assistant coach on August 11, 2022. He took over as the 13th head coach in Norfolk Admirals history on November 7, 2023.
"Jeff has made the Admirals competitive against top teams in the ECHL this season," said Admirals owner Patrick Cavanagh. "He has a history of winning at the professional level, and his impact as head coach of the Admirals has been clear."
"The Norfolk Admirals have searched for a culture, winning and identity. In 2023, all three of those pillars have now come to fruition," said Carr. "Every day, we want to create value to our players, fans and this organization. This will happen when we challenge them to be best in their darkest moments then apply pressure to make them, and ultimately us, better. We want to be a playoff team next year, and it's going to start with the guys in the room with the right leadership group."
Admirals head coach Jeff Carr (L) and Admirals assistant coach Joel Rumpel (R) || (Photo: Paul Jensen)
Carr was named the Southern Professional Hockey League's (SPHL) Coach of the Year in 2021-22 with the Knoxville Ice Bears. The Wisconsin native compiled a 152-83-18-5 record in his five seasons in Knoxville, including a 42-10-2-2 record in the 2021-22 campaign. Carr's first win with Norfolk came on November 25, 2022, against Worcester. His professional coaching career began in 2016-17 with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies as an assistant coach.
"In Norfolk, he has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to strengthen relationships at all levels in professional hockey," Cavanagh said. "And the improved play on the ice has been obvious to even the most casual hockey fan. It's been fun to watch."
Jeff Carr to Return as Admirals Head Coach for 2023-24 Season
Jeff Carr to Return as Admirals Head Coach for 2023-24 Season
