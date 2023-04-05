Oilers Lose on Road to Thunder on Kid's Day

April 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







WICHITA, Kans. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, fell to the Thunder 3-1 on Wednesday morning at INTRUST Bank Arena.

For the second consecutive game the Oilers and their opponents left the opening period without a goal. Tulsa outshot the Thunder 13-5 in the frame.

Jay Dickman drew first blood for the Thunder 4:34 into the second period, finishing a rebound off a Brett Boeing shot to set the score 1-0. Michal Stinil extended Wichita's lead to 2-0 on the next shot, releasing a sneaky snapper past Riley Morris 31 seconds after the previous tally. Dante Sheriff halved the Thunder lead with just 1:18 remaining in the frame with a spinning-forehand chance, bringing the score 2-1 at the end of two periods.

Peter Bates restored Wichita's two-goal lead 7:14 into the final period, finishing off a mad scramble and cementing a 3-1 victory for the Thunder.

Tulsa returns home for a Friday, April 7 battle against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

The Oilers now head to Wichita, Kansas, taking on the Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena on Wednesday, April 5 for a day game at 10:30 a.m.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.