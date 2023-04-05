Oilers Lose on Road to Thunder on Kid's Day
April 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WICHITA, Kans. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, fell to the Thunder 3-1 on Wednesday morning at INTRUST Bank Arena.
For the second consecutive game the Oilers and their opponents left the opening period without a goal. Tulsa outshot the Thunder 13-5 in the frame.
Jay Dickman drew first blood for the Thunder 4:34 into the second period, finishing a rebound off a Brett Boeing shot to set the score 1-0. Michal Stinil extended Wichita's lead to 2-0 on the next shot, releasing a sneaky snapper past Riley Morris 31 seconds after the previous tally. Dante Sheriff halved the Thunder lead with just 1:18 remaining in the frame with a spinning-forehand chance, bringing the score 2-1 at the end of two periods.
Peter Bates restored Wichita's two-goal lead 7:14 into the final period, finishing off a mad scramble and cementing a 3-1 victory for the Thunder.
Tulsa returns home for a Friday, April 7 battle against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.
