Jacob Gaucher Named ECHL Rookie of the Month for March

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Wednesday that forward Jacob Gaucher has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for March.

"It's an honor to receive this recognition from the league, but I attribute a significant portion of it to my teammates," said Gaucher. "It serves as a motivation to continue giving my best on the ice. Hopefully I can keep helping my team succeed in the remainder of the season and the playoffs."

Gaucher scored six goals and added 16 assists for 22 points in 15 games during the month.

The 22-year-old picked up at least one point in 13 of his 15 games in March, including four three-point games and a two-point game. He ended the month with at least one point in 11 consecutive games.

Under an American Hockey League contract with Lehigh Valley, Gaucher is tied for sixth among ECHL rookies with 55 points (21g-34a) in 66 games with the Royals.

A native of Longueuil, QC, Gaucher is the fourth player in the franchise's 21-year history to receive the ECHL's Rookie of the Month honor. Previous rookies to earn the award as a member of the Royals were goalie Barry Brust (April, 2005), forward Greg Hogeboom (November, 2005), and forward Joe Zappala (December, 2006).

Prior to turning pro, Gaucher posted 141 points (65g-76a) in 242 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Val d'Or and Baie-Comeau.

The Royals travel to Norfolk, Virginia to open a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, April 7 at 7:05 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena. The Royals play game two of the series in Norfolk on Saturday, April 8, at 6:05 p.m. before returning home on Wednesday, April 12 to host the Admirals at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features a Wild Wednesday promotional game featuring deals on tickets, concessions, and the final Post-Game Party of the regular season at the Cheers American Bistro Restaurant at the DoubleTree Hotel.

