Toledo's Cossa Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

April 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Toledo's Walleye goaltender Sebastian Cossa

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo's Walleye goaltender Sebastian Cossa(Toledo Walleye)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Sebastian Cossa of the Toledo Walleye has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for March.

Cossa went 6-1-1 with one shutout, a 1.73 goals-against average and a save percentage of .944 in eight appearances during the month.

The 20-year-old allowed two goals or less in six of his eight appearances while making 32 or more saves on five occasions. He had a personal 10-game winning streak that ended on March 24, and he was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending March 5 after going 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .982 in two appearances.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Detroit, Cossa is tied for third in the ECHL with 25 wins, is tied for second with four shutouts and is seventh with a 2.52 goals-against average in 43 appearances this season. He has also appeared in three American Hockey League games this season with Grand Rapids.

Selected by the Red Wings in the first round (15th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Cossa appeared in 98 career games with Edmonton in the Western Hockey League where he went 71-16-7 with 14 shutouts, a 2.12 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921.

Runners-Up: Adam Scheel, Idaho (9-2-0, 1.98 GAA, .931 save pct.) and Tyler Wall, South Carolina (7-0-0, 1.84 GAA, .923 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Ryan Fanti (Fort Wayne), Shane Starrett (Kansas City) and Pat Nagle (Reading).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.