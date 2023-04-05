Thunder Returns Home this Morning to Host Oilers

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home this morning at 10:30 a.m. to begin a four-game homestand to host the Tulsa Oilers.

Today is the first meeting between the two teams since mid-February and also the final game between the two teams this year. The Thunder are 6-6-0 this season against the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 164-157-37 against Tulsa and 90-70-20 at home against the Oilers.

The Thunder are looking to snap a three-game losing streak after being swept last week in Utah. Tulsa dropped its last meeting on Sunday in Maine, 5-2.

Wichita sits in fifth place with 66 points, one point behind Utah for the final playoff spot. The Oilers are in seventh place with 51 points.

Special teams has been a played a big role in the season-series. The Thunder are 9-for-32 on the power play against Tulsa, good for a 28.1% clip. The Oilers are 9-for-45 with the man advantage against Wichita.

THUNDERBOLTS...Quinn Preston is second for rookies with 13 power play goals and tied for sixth in rookie scoring with 55 points...Mark Liwiski is third in the league in penalty minutes (187)...Wichita is fourth in the league in average penalty minutes per game (17.60)...Wichita is 19-8-3 when scoring first...Wichita is second at home on the power play (27.9%)...Wichita is second in the league on the penalty kill (84.2%)...

OILERS NOTES - Tulsa is 27th in winning percentage (.392)...Eddie Matsushima is tied for first in shorthanded goals (4) and shorthanded points (6)...Tag Bertuzzi is 12th in rookie scoring (49) and third in power play goals (11)...Tulsa is 7-20-5 on the road...Tulsa is 2-8 in overtime and 1-1 in shootout situations...Tulsa is 12-10-3-1 when scoring first...Tulsa is being outscored 73-52 in the first period...Tulsa is 10-4-1-1 when leading after one...Tulsa is 13-1-2-0 when leading after two...Tulsa is 4-11-4-0 when tied after one...

