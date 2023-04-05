Goaltender Dylan Wells Reassigned by Texas Stars

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Dylan Wells has been reassigned to the Texas Stars (AHL) by the Dallas Stars (NHL).

Wells, 25, was acquired by the Dallas Stars on Mar. 2 along with forward Max Domi in exchange for goaltender Anton Khudobin and a 2023 second round pick. The fifth-year pro has appeared in 20 AHL games this year, 17 with Rockford and three with Texas, posting a (9-7-1) record with a .872 save percentage and 4.16 goals against average. The 6-foot-2, 190lb goaltender made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 5 making 12 saves on 13 shots in 20 minutes of the third period after coming in relief for Arvid Soderblom.

The St. Catharines, ON native was originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2016 NHL Entry draft, 5thround - #123 overall, and signed a three-year entry level contact on May 17, 2017.

He has appeared in 42 AHL games splitting time with Bakersfield, Rockford, and Texas posting a record of (16-18-4) with a 3.16 goals against average and .898 save percentage. In 76 career ECHL games he has collected a (33-33-5) record with a 3.65 goals against average and .895 save percentage.

Idaho hosts Utah tonight at 7:10 p.m. with the chance to set the single season record for home wins in a season. The Steelheads enter the game (30-4) in Boise this season with 32 sellouts including 31 straight. Watch the game on FloHockey or listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

