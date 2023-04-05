Reading's Gaucher Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month
April 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Reading Royals' forward Jacob Gaucher has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for March.
Gaucher scored six goals and added 16 assists for 22 points in 15 games during the month.
The 22-year-old picked up at least one point 13 of his 15 games in March, including four three-point games and a two-point game. He ended the month with at least one point in 11 consecutive games.
Under an American Hockey League contract with Lehigh Valley, Gaucher is tied for sixth among ECHL rookies with 55 points (21g-34a) in 66 games with the Royals.
Prior to turning pro, Gaucher posted 141 points (65g-76a) in 242 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Val d'Or and Baie-Comeau.
Runner-Up: Hank Crone, Allen (12 gp, 11g, 8a, 19 pts.).
Also Nominated: Nolan Orzeck (Iowa), Dillon Kelley (Kansas City), Austin Magera (South Carolina), Ryan Cox (Toledo) and Ryan Francis (Trois-Rivières).
