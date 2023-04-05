Ty Pelton-Byce Scores in Overtime, Handing Steelheads' Record Setting Home Victory

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (54-10-1-2, 111pts) set an ECHL record for most wins on home ice improving to (31-4) in Boise defeating the Utah Grizzlies (32-31-4-0, 69pts) in overtime by a final score of 3-2 Wednesday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,181 fans. It was the 33rd sellout in the 35th home game including the 32nd straight. Idaho will host the Utah on Friday night for the final regular season home contest.

After Utah's Jordan Martel (15th) gave Utah a 1-0 lead Cody Haiskanen (5th) found the back of the net twice in a 3:25 span to hand Idaho a 2-1 lead. His first of the game came on a beautiful, placed wrist shot from the top of the right circle over the glove of Trent Miner at 14:32. Then with just 2:03 left in the frame from a similar position he slid it through the five hole of Miner. Idaho led 2-1 after the opening 20 minutes of play outshooting Utah 14-7.

A scoreless second frame featured Dylan Wells making 14 saves as the Steelheads were outshot 14-5.

Luke Martin (9th) tied the game at 2-2 with an extra attacked out for the Grizzlies with Trent Miner on the bench with just 70 seconds remaining in regulation.

Just 20 seconds into overtime Justin Misiak drove down the right wing and sent a shot wide from the top of the crease as he was knocked to the ground. From there Ty Pelton-Byce picked it up at the near side of the goal line and fed Haiskanen in the high slot. His shot was blocked away by Miner but Pelton-Byce was left all alone below the right circle and fired it home with Miner out of position.

Dylan Wells made 31 saves on 33 shots in picking up the win in his Idaho debut while Trent Miner received the overtime loss making 26 saves on 29 shots.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Ty Pelton-Byce (1-0-1)

2) Cody Haiskanen (2-1-3)

3) Dylan Wells (31 saves)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-1 on the power-play while Utah was 0-for-1.

- Utah outshot Idaho 33-29.

- Idaho is 70-30-13 all-time vs. Utah and 58-34-13 in Boise, ID at the Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads are 12-4-0-0 against the Grizzlies this year.

- Nick Canade (DNP), Zach Walker (DNP), Colton Kehler (IR), and Janis Svanenbergs (IR), did not dress for Idaho.

- With 5 games remaining Idaho needs three wins to set the league record for most wins in a season.

- With 10 available points Idaho needs 6 points to set the most points in a single season in league history.

- Ty Pelton-Byce increased his point streak to seven games (6-7-13).

- Cody Haiskanen tallied his first multi-goal game of his pro career and first three point outing.

