Gorsuch Stops 36 in 3-1 Win Over Tulsa

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned home from a six-game road trip on Wednesday morning, snapping a three-game losing skid with a 3-1 win over Tulsa at INTRUST Bank Arena.

In his Thunder debut, Trevor Gorsuch stopped 36 shots. Michal Stinil and Peter Bates each had two points while Jay Dickman had a goal.

With the win, Wichita moves back into fourth place pending the outcome of tonight's action in the Mountain Division.

Tulsa put on the pressure in the first period, firing the first eight shots on net. Gorsuch steadied the Wichita defense and the game headed into the second looking for someone to break the deadlock.

Jay Dickman potted his 25th of the year at 4:34 of the second to make it 1-0. He found a rebound near the left post and beat Riley Morris.

At 5:05, Stinil buried a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot for his 28th of the season to make it 2-0.

Dante Sheriff cut the lead to 2-1 at 18:42. He came around the Thunder net, fired a shot from the left circle that appeared to hit a skate and got past Gorsuch.

In the third, Bates made it 3-1 at 7:14. Stinil battled near the crease for a rebound and Bates slipped it over the goal line for his 18th of the year.

Wichita missed three empty-net chances down the stretch with Morris at the bench for the extra attacker, but held off the Oilers for the win.

Both teams went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Dickman has four goals over his last three games. Stinil has points in seven of his last eight. Bates has four goals in his last five games.

The Thunder remains at home tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. to host the Rapid City Rush.

