Americans Fall in Overtime

Savannah Ghost Pirates' Alex Swetlikoff and Allen Americans' Dalton Gally in action

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans earned one point on Wednesday night in a 6-5 loss to the expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates at the Classic of Texoma Rink of Red. The loss ended the Americans three-game winning streak.

Brent Pederson led Savannah with a hat trick, his 22nd, 23rd and 24th goals of the season. Pederson had the game tying goal in the third period, and then scored the game winner 1:22 into the extra session. He had a five-point game for Savannah, the first player to do that against the Americans this season.

For the Americans, Colby McAuley had his first two-goal game of the season, his 8th and 9th goals of the year. Colton Hargrove coming off a two-goal game in Rapid City had a four-point night with a goal and an assist.

Hank Crone, who leads the ECHL in points with 95, had a goal and two assists in the loss. He has points in seven of his last eight games.

Luke Peressini suffered the loss for the Americans giving up 6 goals on 41 Savannah shots. Spencer Asuchak made his return to the Americans lineup on Wednesday and had no shots on goal with two penalty minutes in limited work.

The Americans went two-for-two on the power play, while Savannah was 0-for-1. Colton Hargrove and Colby McAuley provided the power play goals for Allen.

The clubs will take Thursday night off and resume their three-game series on Friday night in Allen.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Chad Costello: "We let this one slip away. It was an important point, but we should have had two. We need to clean a few things up before Friday."

Colby McAuley: Every point at this time of year is important, but two were there for the taking. We're disappointed with the outcome."

Three Stars:

1. SAV - B. Pedersen

2. ALN - C. Hargrove

3. ALN - C. McAuley

