Preview: Everblades Make Quick Stop at Home to Face Icemen

ESTERO, Fla. -â¯ The Florida Everblades get a reprieve from the road with a home game against the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Florida (36-22-4-4) are five points ahead of the Atlanta Gladiators for the South Division's final playoff spot entering this week. Meanwhile, the Icemen (39-22-3-1) are two points ahead of the Everblades.

The Everblades are coming off a four-game road swing that saw Florida win twice to keep the Gladiators at bay. Atlanta defeated Florida on Wednesday and Sunday by respective scores of 4-1 and 4-0, which sandwiched the Everblades' victories over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday with a 2-1 OT win and beating Atlanta in a 4-3 thriller on Saturday.

Jacksonville has won their last two games, both over the Orlando Solar Bears. The Icemen eliminated Orlando on Saturday with a 3-2 win and have a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Everblades.

Florida cannot clinch a playoff spot on Wednesday, but a win would move them one point away from securing a postseason berth.

Logan Lambdin and Sean Josling both scored two goals for Florida last week, while Derek Lodermeier struck twice in Jacksonville's last game.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. and the hump day deals last all game long. Enjoy three dollar hot dogs and Bud Light drafts all night.

