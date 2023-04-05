Sebastian Cossa Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month

(Toledo, OH) - Goaltender Sebastian Cossa is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for March.

Cossa went 6-1-1 with a 1.73 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage in his eight appearances in March. He allowed two goals or less in six of his eight starts that included a 23-save 1-0 shutout of Wheeling on March 5. The 20-year-old took home ECHL Goalie of the Week honors for the week that ended on March 5. Five times in the month he had 32 or more saves in a game.

For the year, Cossa currently ranks third in the ECHL with 25 wins while being tied for second in the league with four shutouts and his 2.52 GAA is seventh. He has also posted a personal-best ten-game win streak that was snapped in Toledo 4-2 loss to Reading on March 24.

This is the first pro season for Cossa after being drafted by Detroit in the first round (#15 overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft. He had a record of 71-16-7 in three seasons with Edmonton of the WHL in his junior career. Cossa posted a career 2.28 GAA and .913 SVP in the WHL. He was a member of Team Canada's gold medal winning team at the 2022 World Junior Championship.

