Americans Host the Ghost Pirates Tonight at 7:05 PM

April 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Savannah Ghost Pirates tonight in the first game of a three-game series. The Americans are second overall in the Mountain Division, tied with Kansas City, with 68 points. The Americans have two games in hand on KC. Game time tonight is 7:05 PM CDT.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:45 PM CDT

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CDT

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 4/7/23 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates

Completing the Sweep: The Allen Americans completed the three-game sweep of the Rapid City Rush last Saturday night at the Monument in South Dakota. Jack Combs scored the game winning goal in overtime. It was the second night in a row the Americans won the game in OT. Jack Combs and Colton Hargrove provided all the offense as both players scored two goals each. The Americans rallied from two goals down in the third period to tie the score. After dropping the first two games in the season series, the Americans rolled off five straight to win the season series. (5-2-0).

Three in the right direction: After dropping three straight games the weekend before, the Americans won three in a row last week with a sweep of Rapid City. With the six points gained, the Americans moved into second place in the Mountain Division with seven games remaining in the regular season.

Three in the Top 10: The Americans have three of the top 10 scorers in the ECHL. Hank Crone leads the league with 92 points. Jack Combs is second with 86 points. Colton Hargrove is fifth with 78 points. Liam Finlay who is out with an injury, is 15th overall with 68 points He is listed as day to day.

Perry runner up: Americans netminder Chase Perry was runner up for the ECHL Goaltender of the Week. Perry went 2-0 last week with a 4-1 win last Wednesday over Rapid City, and a 4-3 overtime win last Saturday night. He had a 0.972 save percentage last week, with a 2.00 goals against average.

Americans add college goaltender: The Americans signed goaltender Oskar Autio to an ATO on Tuesday. The native of Finland, joins the Americans after playing this past season at the University of Vermont. In 12 starts this season, Autio had a 2.75 goals against average and a 0.911 save percentage. Prior to his time with Vermont, he played four years at Penn State University. His best college numbers came in 2019-2020 with Penn State, where he went 2-1-1 with 1.87 goals against average, and a 0.930 save percentage.

Comparing Allen and Savannah

Allen Americans:

Home: 15-14-1-1

Away: 18-16-0-0

Overall: 33-30-1-1

Last 10: 5-4-0-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (42) Hank Crone

Assists: (53) Jack Combs

Points: (92) Hank Crone

+/-: (+9) Kris Myllari

PIM: (190) Michael Robideaux

Savannah Ghost Pirates:

Home: 15-15-4-1

Away: 11-15-5-0

Overall: 26-30-9-1

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Savannah Ghost Pirates Leaders:

Goals: (21) Brent Pederson

Assists: (36) Pat Guay

Points: (52) Pat Guay

+/-: (+5) Carter Long

PIM: (83) Darian Skeoch

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.