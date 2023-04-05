Reign Recall Inamoto, Reassign Pavlychev to Swamp Rabbits
April 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today multiple transactions, recalling defensemen Tyler Inamoto and reassigning forward Nikita Pavlychev to the Swamp Rabbits.
Inamoto, returns to the AHL for the third time this season after amassing 36 games for the Swamp Rabbits. In a Greenville sweater, the Barrington, Illinois native produced eight points (3g, 5a) in his debut season. With the Reign, Inamoto has appeared in six games this season for the California-based club, five of which came in March .
Pavlychev, returns to the Swamp Rabbits for the first time since early January after totaling 14 games for the Reign. During his tenure in the AHL, the Yaroslavl, Russia native posted a goal and two assists. In Greenville, Pavlychev already set the 2022-23 season a his best statistical campaign of his career, recording 39 points (20g, 19a) in 31 games.
Tickets for all Swamp Rabbits home games can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or buy calling (864) 674-7825.
