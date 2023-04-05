Adirondack's Harper Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Shane Harper of the Adirondack Thunder has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for March.

Harper scored eight goals and added 18 assists for 26 points in 15 games during the month.

The 34-year-old picked up at least one point in 12 of 15 games in March, including seven multi-point games. Harper had a five-point game (1g-4a) on March 3 at Jacksonville, and had three points in a game four times and a pair of two-point nights. He was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 19 after posting seven points (3g-4a) in three games.

A native of Valencia, California, Harper is tied for 13th in the ECHL with 69 points (22g-47a) in 59 games with the Thunder this season.

Harper has recorded 193 points (80g-113a) in 170 career ECHL games with Adirondack, Trenton and Greenville and has added 183 points (85g-98a) in 400 career American Hockey League games with Utica, Springfield, Chicago, Albany, Portland and Adirondack. During the 2016-17 season, he had three points (2g-1a) in 14 National Hockey League games with Florida.

Prior to turning pro, Harper posted 214 points (100g-114a) in 335 career games with Everett of the Western Hockey League.

Runners-Up: Patrick Polino, Cincinnati (13 gp, 10g, 7a, 17 pts.) and Evan Barratt, Reading (15 gp, 15g, 8a, 23 pts.).

Also Nominated: Hank Crone (Allen), Matt Alvaro (Fort Wayne), Hugo Roy (Kansas City), Anthony Del Gaizo (South Carolina) and Brandon Hawkins (Toledo).

