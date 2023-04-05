Adirondack's Harper Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month
April 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Shane Harper of the Adirondack Thunder has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for March.
Harper scored eight goals and added 18 assists for 26 points in 15 games during the month.
The 34-year-old picked up at least one point in 12 of 15 games in March, including seven multi-point games. Harper had a five-point game (1g-4a) on March 3 at Jacksonville, and had three points in a game four times and a pair of two-point nights. He was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 19 after posting seven points (3g-4a) in three games.
A native of Valencia, California, Harper is tied for 13th in the ECHL with 69 points (22g-47a) in 59 games with the Thunder this season.
Harper has recorded 193 points (80g-113a) in 170 career ECHL games with Adirondack, Trenton and Greenville and has added 183 points (85g-98a) in 400 career American Hockey League games with Utica, Springfield, Chicago, Albany, Portland and Adirondack. During the 2016-17 season, he had three points (2g-1a) in 14 National Hockey League games with Florida.
Prior to turning pro, Harper posted 214 points (100g-114a) in 335 career games with Everett of the Western Hockey League.
Runners-Up: Patrick Polino, Cincinnati (13 gp, 10g, 7a, 17 pts.) and Evan Barratt, Reading (15 gp, 15g, 8a, 23 pts.).
Also Nominated: Hank Crone (Allen), Matt Alvaro (Fort Wayne), Hugo Roy (Kansas City), Anthony Del Gaizo (South Carolina) and Brandon Hawkins (Toledo).
Images from this story
|
Adirondack Thunder's Shane Harper in action
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 5, 2023
- Shane Harper Named Warrior/ECHL Player of the Month - Adirondack Thunder
- Adirondack's Harper Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Preview: Everblades Make Quick Stop at Home to Face Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Gorsuch Stops 36 in 3-1 Win Over Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Jeff Carr to Return as Admirals Head Coach for 2023-24 Season - Norfolk Admirals
- Reign Recall Inamoto, Reassign Pavlychev to Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Reading's Gaucher Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Jacob Gaucher Named ECHL Rookie of the Month for March - Reading Royals
- Jeff Carr to Return as Admirals Head Coach for 2023-24 Season - Norfolk Admirals
- Oilers Lose on Road to Thunder on Kid's Day - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener against the Steelheads - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Host the Ghost Pirates Tonight at 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Goaltender Dylan Wells Reassigned by Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Sebastian Cossa Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Cossa Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Thunder Returns Home this Morning to Host Oilers - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.