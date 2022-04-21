Seven-Run Frame Hands Indians Thursday Loss

April 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - A seven-run sixth-inning, capped by a bases-clearing triple off the bat of Oscar Gonzalez, boosted the Columbus Clippers to a comeback win over the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday afternoon, 12-5.

After scoring two runs on a double by Rodolfo Castro in the first inning, the Indians (7-7) were held without a hit until Connor Kaiser led off the eighth inning with a single. Travis Swaggerty and Anthony Alford then followed with back-to-back home runs to put three additional runs on the board to cut into a nine-run Columbus lead.

The Clippers (11-4), trailing 2-1 in the sixth inning, capitalized on free bases in their big inning. Six consecutive batters reached base safely - including two walks and a hit batter - against Jerad Eickhoff (L, 1-1) and Brad Case to lead to the seven-run frame. They then tacked on three more runs on four hits in the seventh and one in the ninth on a solo homer by Will Benson.

Eli Lingos (W, 1-0) entered the game in relief of Jaime Arias-Bautista's Triple-A debut and did not allow a hit over 2.0 innings.

The Indians will look to tie the series tomorrow night at 7:05 PM ET at Victory Field. Right-hander Cody Bolton (0-1, 4.50) will take the mound for Indianapolis while Columbus has yet to name a starter.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.