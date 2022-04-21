Seven-Run Frame Hands Indians Thursday Loss
April 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - A seven-run sixth-inning, capped by a bases-clearing triple off the bat of Oscar Gonzalez, boosted the Columbus Clippers to a comeback win over the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday afternoon, 12-5.
After scoring two runs on a double by Rodolfo Castro in the first inning, the Indians (7-7) were held without a hit until Connor Kaiser led off the eighth inning with a single. Travis Swaggerty and Anthony Alford then followed with back-to-back home runs to put three additional runs on the board to cut into a nine-run Columbus lead.
The Clippers (11-4), trailing 2-1 in the sixth inning, capitalized on free bases in their big inning. Six consecutive batters reached base safely - including two walks and a hit batter - against Jerad Eickhoff (L, 1-1) and Brad Case to lead to the seven-run frame. They then tacked on three more runs on four hits in the seventh and one in the ninth on a solo homer by Will Benson.
Eli Lingos (W, 1-0) entered the game in relief of Jaime Arias-Bautista's Triple-A debut and did not allow a hit over 2.0 innings.
The Indians will look to tie the series tomorrow night at 7:05 PM ET at Victory Field. Right-hander Cody Bolton (0-1, 4.50) will take the mound for Indianapolis while Columbus has yet to name a starter.
Seven-Run Frame Hands Indians Thursday Loss
